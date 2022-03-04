Yugul Mangi Development (YMD)

The community of Ngukurr as represented by Yugul Mangi Development (YMD) with nearly 300 members is looking forward to an exciting future as the people engage in these growing opportunities. The Ngukurr Council handles basic services whilst YMD has the responsibility of being the main community reference group on all matters – working closely with other community reference groups in town.

YMD represents the seven clans of South East Arnhem land. On the Northern side of the Roper, these lands extend from Blue Mud Bay across toward Bullman, down the Wilton River Valley to Roper River and out to the Gulf. On the Southern side of the river the lands extend from west of Buddawka to the Hodgson River and includes the Towns River and Limmen River systems and coastal areas between. This area includes the newly declared Limmen National Park and the Mara Land Trust. YMD promotes the growth of community owned enterprise and supports clan business development. It is our aim to build a sustainable viable local economy creating full employment, career pathways and an end to generational welfare dependence.

These vast lands hold great potential for developing pastoral, tourism, land management, mining industries among others and in many ways have been a forgotten area of Australia.

Things are always changing, as evidenced by Western Desert Resources attempt at opening an iron ore mine on the Towns River, and the ever growing numbers of tourists driving the Savannah Way which runs through the heart of country. Over 20,000 vehicles use this route every year.

About the Position

YMD in partnership with Anglicare NT is currently recruiting for a dedicated and experienced Child and Family Counsellor to develop the Child and Family Counselling Program and its staff as a social and emotional wellbeing service to children, young people and their families in Ngukurr, Northern Territory. In this rewarding role, you will be responsible for providing high quality, strengths-based, evidence-informed and culturally appropriate counselling.

To be successful in this role, you will:

Hold a higher education (tertiary) qualifications in social science discipline such as Psychology, Social Work or Counselling with the ability to obtain membership/credentialing with relevant professional/registration body.

Demonstrated experience of providing culturally responsive social and emotional wellbeing counselling supports to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, young people and families with in-depth knowledge of contemporary mental health issues.

Demonstrated commitment to child and family focus principles of service delivery.



Please note: It is a requirement that prior to commencing in this role, you must possess a Working with Children (Ochre Card), a National Criminal History Check (within 3 months) and a current Northern Territory manual driver’s licence.

As part of the recruitment process, you will be required to address the key selection criteria on the online application on the Anglicare NT website.

For further information on this exciting opportunity, please contact Leonie Patterson, Executive Manager Cultural Safety and Partnerships on 08 8985 0000.

Applications close COB Friday, 04 March 2022

Experience of working closely with and having a strong understanding of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander culture would be considered an advantage.

Anglicare NT is a Child Safe, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer and strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply