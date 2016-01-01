About Us

Anglicare NT is a respected provider of quality human services across urban, regional and remote area. Anglicare NT offers a range of career opportunities in the community and social services sector in a diverse range of fields such as children and youth, family relationships and counselling, refugee and migrant, corporate services, financial counselling, mental health, disability and home care, social enterprises and specialist homelessness services.

Anglicare NT offers great benefits, including a commitment to further training and development options, flexible working conditions, five (5) week’s annual leave and a strengths-based environment. We also offer great salary packaging options that can significantly increase your take-home pay.

Our motto of Hope, Kindness, Respect, Fairness and Integrity articulates our values of cultural respect, social justice and partnership. By living our values, we work to achieve excellent outcomes and make a lasting difference in the lives of Territorians.

About the Position

We are currently recruiting for an experienced Senior Service Development Officer to provide support to establish and implement effective services as agreed in partnership arrangements between YMDAC and Anglicare NT. In this rewarding role, you will be responsible for:

Supporting and building the capacity and capabilities of Yugul Mangi Development Aboriginal Corporation and other Aboriginal partner organisations through:

- Providing supervision, effective feedback and in-service coaching to partners key staff.

- working alongside Aboriginal partner organisations to develop and implement strategies aimed at growing the capability and capacity of Aboriginal-led human services.

- Supporting Aboriginal partner organisations to develop and strengthen partnership and service delivery arrangements.

- Supporting the development and operations of the Partnership Support Service (PSS) including developing resources to enhance the capacity of Aboriginal organisations as detailed in the PSS Strategic Plan.

To be successful in this role you will have tertiary qualifications in social and/or community services, a comprehensive working knowledge of Aboriginal cultural, social and community networks and relationships, including within Government and Non-Government Organisations, strong project management skills, including an ability to manage multiple competing priorities and collaborate with stakeholders in a timely manner, and a demonstrated ability to work autonomously in addition to effectively contributing to a team.

If you are interested in this position or would like to discuss further, please contact Ian O’Reilly, Partnership Support Initiatives Manager on 08 8985 0000 and/or email hr@anglicare-nt.org.au

Please note: It is a requirement that prior to commencing in this role, you must possess a Working with Children (Ochre Card), a National Criminal History Check (within 3 months) and a current NT manual driver’s licence.





Experience of working closely with and having a strong understanding of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander culture would be considered an advantage.

Anglicare NT is a Child Safe, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer and strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Receiving and maintaining vaccines can reduce health risks and is one control mechanism to maintain the health and wellbeing of all employees, contractors, volunteers, visitors and the people we work with. In line with Anglicare NT’s commitment to a full life and social justice for all, it is mandatory for all Anglicare NT employees (paid and volunteer) to ensure specific vaccine schedules are current and maintained. In relation to COVID-19, this includes a primary course (dose one and two) and booster dose within one month of becoming eligible for booster dose (subject to medical exceptions).