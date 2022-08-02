About Us

Anglicare NT is a respected provider of quality human services across urban, regional and remote areas. Anglicare NT offers a range of career opportunities in the community and social services sector in a diverse range of fields such as children and youth, family relationships and counselling, refugee and migrant, corporate services, financial counselling, mental health, disability and home care, social enterprises and specialist homelessness services.

Anglicare NT offer great benefits, including a commitment to further training and development options, flexible working conditions, five (5) week’s annual leave and a strengths-based environment. We also offer great salary packaging options that can significantly increase your take-home pay.

About the Opportunity

The Partnership Support Service (PSS) supports the capacity development of Aboriginal organisations (partner agencies) with a particular focus on assisting in the capacity to implement human services. The PSS is a social enterprise of Anglicare NT and operates on a fee for service basis and with commercial principles to ensure its ongoing viability.

The Partnership Support Service Initiatives Manager will manage the Partnership Support Service within Anglicare NT. The role will be carried out in partnership with the Executive Manager Cultural Safety and Partnerships and the CEO.

The Partnership Support Service Initiatives Manager you will ensure the PSS is a well-managed social enterprise of Anglicare NT and support the capacity development of Aboriginal organisations.

The PSS Initiatives Manager will provide strategic advice and report bi-monthly to a Management Committee.

Tertiary qualifications in human services such as social services or community development are essential. You will be able to demonstrate high level management experience and innovation within the community service sector. You will have an understanding of Aboriginal culture, people and organisations and issues impacting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the NT, and commitment to supporting self-determination of Aboriginal people.

You will uphold the values of Anglicare NT and provide quality services within the scope of the position and associated delegations.

This is a part time position.

New to Darwin?

The Northern Territory’s capital of Darwin is known for its balmy nights, colourful characters, and outdoor adventures. As well as markets, crocodiles, and cruises. Darwin is filled with unique Indigenous peoples, with vibrant art that fills the city's galleries, museums, and streetscapes. The city's proximity to Asia means you'll also find strong Asian influences, especially in the food scene and buzzing night markets.

As part of the recruitment process, you will be required to address the key selection criteria on the online application on the Anglicare NT website.

Applications will be assessed as received.

For further information on this exciting opportunity, please contact Leonie Patterson, Executive Manager, Cultural Safety and Partnerships, on 08 8985 0000.

Please note: It is a requirement that prior to commencing in this role, you must possess a Working with Children Clearance (Ochre Card), a National Criminal History Check (within 3 months) and a current Northern Territory driver's licence.

Anglicare NT is a Child Safe, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer and strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Receiving and maintaining vaccines can reduce health risks and is one control mechanism to maintain the health and wellbeing of all employees, contractors, volunteers, visitors and the people we work with. In line with Anglicare NT’s commitment to a full life and social justice for all, it is mandatory for all Anglicare NT employees (paid and volunteer) to ensure specific vaccine schedules are current and maintained. In relation to COVID-19, this includes a primary course (dose one and two) and booster dose within one month of becoming eligible for booster dose (subject to medical exceptions).



