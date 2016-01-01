CAAPS - Chief Executive Officer

About CAAPS
CAAPS is an Aboriginal Community Controlled organisation delivering a range of important community services to people through activities and services throughout the Darwin Region.

About the position
As the Chief Executive Officer, you will be responsible for the overall strategic development and operational management of CAAPS.

Proactively contributing as a member of the Executive Governance team of CAAPS, you will develop a stronger and more unified organisation; contribute and participate in the social advocacy work of CAAPS;  manage process for increased compatibility of systems and accountability across the organisation; and provide strong leadership and drive projects within the CAAPS strategic direction.

Key areas of responsibility

  • Financial resources and infrastructure management
  • Human resources and people management
  • Delivery of CAAP strategic direction
  • Quality service delivery and continuous improvement
  • Compliance and reporting
  • Advocacy and influence
  • Leadership and governance
  • Cultural safety and social inclusion

 

Essential skills and experience

  • Relevant tertiary qualification e.g. business and/or social sciences related
  • Demonstrated extensive experience in successfully managing and motivating multidisciplinary teams
  • A track record of delivering successful operational results in the face of significant challenges
  • Demonstrated track record of leading and nurturing socially innovative programs
  • A demonstrated passion for social change and creating an organisation of influence for the most disadvantaged Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples
  • Substantial experience in developing, leading and delivering evidence-based programs within a diverse organisation.
  • High level capacity to develop and execute strategic/business plans and deliver on KPIs
  • High level capacity to create new, or redevelop existing, business models within a human services context to ensure viability and sustainability
  • Demonstrated ability to operate and meet requirements of legislated regulatory frameworks
  • Extensive experience in people management, including the ability to lead and develop high performing multi-disciplinary teams
  • Exceptional stakeholder management and interpersonal skills with a proven ability to represent and negotiate at executive level
  • Experience in a diverse organisation demanding flexibility and high standards of customer focus.
  • Extensive experience in the timely preparation and presentation of reports and submissions at executive management and Board level 

As part of the recruitment process, you will be required to address the Essential and Desirable Criteria outlined in the position description.

What’s on Offer?

In return for your hard work and dedication, the successful candidates will enjoy an attractive base salary ranging from $150,000 to $170,000 + super and a range of benefits including:

  • Home garaging of a vehicle
  • Six weeks annual leave
  • Salary Packaging
  • Professional Development Opportunities

For further information on this exciting opportunity, please contact Michelle McColm on 0419 368 838.

Applications will be assessed upon receipt.

Please note: It is a requirement that prior to commencing in this role, you must possess a Working with Children Clearance (Ochre Card), a current National Criminal History Check, a current Northern Territory driver's licence and evidence of full COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about CAAPS Aboriginal Corporation you can visit their website at: https://www.caaps.org.au

 

Vacancy Description - CEO Position Description 2022 (short).pdf (381 kB)
When applying for any Vacancies / Jobs please use: Internet Explorer 9 and above, Firefox, Chrome, Safari or Opera.
Please do not use Internet Explorer 8 or earlier versions.