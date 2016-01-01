CAAPS - Chief Executive Officer

Anglicare NT collects and uses certain kinds of personal information on the people we work with and donors for a range of reasons. This can include sensitive information on your race, ethnic origins or health. Examples of personal information Anglicare NT may require from you include:

Anglicare NT collects and uses personal information when it is necessary for service delivery and organisational activities, or otherwise required by law. The personal information provided by you is our primary source data collection.

Sensitive Information Refers to personal information that is about a person’s racial or ethnic origins, political opinions, membership of a political association, religious beliefs or affiliations, philosophical beliefs, membership of a professional or trade association, membership of a trade union, sexual orientations or practices, criminal record, health, genetics or biometric information or templates.

Personal Information Includes a broad range of information, or an opinion that could identify an individual. What is personal information will vary, depending on whether a person can be identified or is reasonably identifiable in the circumstances.

Information for Staff, Volunteers or Other People Performing Work or Services for Anglicare NT

If you are performing or applying for work with Anglicare NT, we will collect and use your personal information for a broad range of recruitment, human resource, service delivery and other purposes. This includes sensitive information on your criminal history.

How We Collect and Hold Your Personal Information

Anglicare NT will generally collect and use your personal information by consent. You may be asked for your consent directly or it may be implied from the situation. Anglicare NT will take particular care to obtain your consent when the personal information we are collecting or using is of a sensitive nature.

There are some situations where Anglicare NT may need to collect or use your personal information without consent. This may be because it is impracticable to obtain your consent, we need to use your personal information to protect you or others’ safety or we are required to collect or use the information to comply with a law or court/tribunal order.

Information that You Give to Anglicare NT

If you provide personal information in person, over the phone, by fax, email, in writing or another form then that information may be held and used by Anglicare NT.

Information Collected Through our Website

Anglicare NT does not collect personal information about you when you visit Anglicare NT websites, unless you choose to provide such information.

Using ‘cookies’ we anonymously track visits to compile statistical information about the use of our website. If you would prefer not to allow the use of 'cookies', you can adjust the settings of your chosen browser to turn them off or notify you when ‘cookies’ are being used. In addition, Anglicare NT may use ‘Google Analytics’ from time to time. For more about how Google collects and processes data, please see Google’s privacy policy at www.google.com/policies/privacy/

The Anglicare NT website may from time to time contain links to other sites. Anglicare NT is not responsible for the content and the privacy practices of other organisations and other websites and we encourage you to examine each sites privacy policy and make your own decisions regarding the accuracy, reliability and correctness of material and information found.

Information Collected Through Social Networking Services

Anglicare NT uses social networking services such as LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook to communicate to the public about our work. When you communicate with us using these services, we may collect your personal information, but we only use it to help us to communicate with you and the public. The social networking service will also handle your personal information for its own purposes. These services have their own privacy policies, you can access their privacy policies on their websites.

Information Collected from Other Parties

Sometimes Anglicare NT receives your personal information from a third party. Anglicare NT may accept this personal information when it is unreasonable or impracticable for us to collect it directly from you. Examples of this type of personal information could include a report from a medical practitioner or from a government agency.

Holding Your Information

Anglicare NT takes care to store your personal information in safe and secure locations. Only people with a requirement to access information are able to access your personal information. Information may be held in a physical file in an Anglicare NT office or secure storage facility or in a digital format in a database or on a server held in secure locations.

Anglicare NT has put in place a range of security mechanisms including (but not limited to) user authentication, access controls, firewalls and security monitoring.

Disclosing Your Personal Information

Anglicare NT will not disclose personal or sensitive information unless: